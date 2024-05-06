Mother charged with cruelty to a child after 8-y-o dies in house fire Loop Jamaica

The mother of eight-year-old Jahmiel Richardson, the child who died in a fire at his home in Top Lincoln, Grange Hill in Westmoreland, on Friday, April 26, has been charged with cruelty to a child.

According to detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, during the investigation that followed the incident, allegations arose that the woman—29-year-old Sharone McDonald—had left Jahmiel unattended at home at the time the fire occurred—about 11:00 pm.

She was charged after being interviewed by detectives in the presence of her attorney. Jahmiel’s charred remains were found during the cooling down operations after the fire.

The police and fire department were alerted to the area by residents who reportedly heard Jahmiel calling for his mother, went to investigate and found the house ablaze. McDonald’s court date has not been finalised.