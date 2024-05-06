Mother charged with cruelty to a child after 8-y-o dies in house fire Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mother charged with cruelty to a child after 8-y-o dies in house fire Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JMEA to host first-of-its-kind manufacturing conference

Clarke: Gov’t has flexibility to address revenue shortfall

56-y-o man shot dead in drive-by attack; 46-y-o relative charged

16-year-old female from Greenwich Farm, Kingston reported missing;

PB Scott cops Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Jamaica award

Teens arrested after 34-y-o man is fatally stabbed in Portland

Mother charged with cruelty to a child after 8-y-o dies in house fire

Man on murder rap after body found wrapped in sheet

Jill Stewart MoBay City Run a ‘resounding success’

‘Unexpected… but happy!’ Romain Virgo and wife expecting third child

Monday May 06

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The mother of eight-year-old Jahmiel Richardson, the child who died in a fire at his home in Top Lincoln, Grange Hill in Westmoreland, on Friday, April 26, has been charged with cruelty to a child.

According to detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, during the investigation that followed the incident, allegations arose that the woman—29-year-old Sharone McDonald—had left Jahmiel unattended at home at the time the fire occurred—about 11:00 pm.

She was charged after being interviewed by detectives in the presence of her attorney. Jahmiel’s charred remains were found during the cooling down operations after the fire.

The police and fire department were alerted to the area by residents who reportedly heard Jahmiel calling for his mother, went to investigate and found the house ablaze. McDonald’s court date has not been finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

JMEA to host first-of-its-kind manufacturing conference

Jamaica News

Clarke: Gov’t has flexibility to address revenue shortfall

Sport

Premier League referee to wear camera to offer more insight

More From

Lifestyle

‘Unexpected… but happy!’ Romain Virgo and wife expecting third child

Reggae singer Romain Virgo and his wife Elizabeth are expanding their family, as they announced that they are expecting their another child together. 
The couple shared the exciting news on El

Jamaica News

Trainee cop accidentally shoots colleague

See also

A trainee police constable was injured when a fellow trainee accidentally discharged his firearm at the Yallahs Police Station in St Thomas on Saturday.
Both student constables are assigned to the

Jamaica News

Jill Stewart MoBay City Run a ‘resounding success’

The 8th staging of the recently rebranded Jill Stewart Mobay City Run (5K Walk, 5k Run, 10K Run) on Sunday has been described as an overwhelming success.
Speaking to reporters after the meet, Race

Jamaica News

Cabbie drives to hospital after being shot in neck

A quick-acting cabbie has been hospitalized in serious but stable condition, after he was shot in the neck by one of his passengers on Friday afternoon.
The injured taxi driver, whose identity has

Jamaica News

Alleged cop killer charged; reportedly gave fake name to cops 

The police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of police Constable Ricardo Fairclough, who was shot and killed on Bravo Street in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann last month. 
Charged with mur

Jamaica News

Hubert Lawrence’s skill at calling major moments in sport ‘unrivalled’

Late track and field analyst remembered as kind at Mass of Resurrection

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols