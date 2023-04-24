Home
Local News
St James police list men wanted for some serious crimes in the parish Loop Jamaica

St James police list men wanted for some serious crimes in the parish Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

St James police list men wanted for some serious crimes in the parish

SOS! Parish capital infrastructure deteriorating, but PM ‘has a plan’

Mammee Bay in St Ann declared entertainment zone

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

Teen with vitiligo embraces skin after meeting Winnie Harlow

Tourism Ministry increases allocation per constituency to spruce up Ja

Cops search for man who ran leaving gun in Trelawny

Heated standoff: Cops, motorist trade blows?

Search for 14-year-old girl missing since Saturday

Jamaican wanted for murder in Westmoreland arrested in the US

Monday Apr 24

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives from the St James Police Division have listed the following persons as being wanted for several crimes that were committed across the parish.

They are:

Taddius Tucker, otherwise called ‘White Man’, of Norwood, St James. Tucker is wanted for a triple murder and three counts of shooting.Lorenzo Walters, otherwise called ‘Larry’, of John’s Hall, St James. Walters is wanted for a double murder and wounding with intent. Keston Bertrand, otherwise called ‘Cas’. Bertrand is wanted for murder.Shaneil Lutan of Farm Heights, St James. Lutan is wanted for two counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and escaping lawful custody.Kenroy Roach, otherwise called ‘Ticka’, of Hampton district, St James. He is wanted for murder.Siroyan Brown, otherwise called ‘Spider’, of Catherine Hall, St James. He is of dark complexion and is about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall. He is wanted for murder.Marshall Dillion, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, of Norwood in St James. He is of brown complexion, about183 centimetres (six feet) tall, and sports a dreadlock hairstyle. He is wanted for murder.Shaneil Lutan

The St James police have indicated their determination to rid the parish’s streets of criminals, and have extend gratitude to members of the public for their support in assisting to keep communities safe.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Lorenzo Walters

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations relative the listed persons is being asked to contact the Montego Bay police at 876-953-6191, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tipline at 811, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Laa Lee is now a Magnum brand ambassador

Jamaica News

St James police list men wanted for some serious crimes in the parish

Jamaica News

SOS! Parish capital infrastructure deteriorating, but PM ‘has a plan’

More From

Jamaica News

Teen with vitiligo embraces skin after meeting Winnie Harlow

This year’s Carnival road march will always be memorable for Calaeda Maxwell; it was the day she met her role model, Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow.
“Sunday has changed me so much,

Jamaica News

See also

Westmoreland police apprehend murder suspect moments after crime

Head of the Westmoreland Police Division, Senior Superintendent Wayne Josephs, is commending a team of police officers for quickly acting on information that resulted in the apprehension of a murder s

Sport

Shericka Jackson sets new world-leading time in 100m win

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion in the 200m, set the fastest wind-legal time in the women’s 100m so far this year, clocking 10.82 (-0.1m/s) at Velocity Fest 13, a World At

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for hotel worker who died in Negril car crash

Tributes are flowing across social media for a popular hotel worker who died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle bang-up on the Nonpareil main road in Negril, Westmoreland on Saturday.

Jamaica News

Heated standoff: Cops, motorist trade blows?

Mixed views from members of the public regarding incident

Jamaica News

Two deliverymen mysteriously gone missing together in Clarendon

The May Pen Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men who mysteriously disappeared in the parish on Friday, April 21.
They are 23-year-old Shane Bryan, otherwise known as ‘Blac

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols