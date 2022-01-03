Suspect arrested and charged as fire reignites at South Africa’s Parliament

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The blaze tore through Parliament on Sunday, causing the roof of one building to collapse and gutting the chamber of the National Assembly. On Monday, the blaze flared up again, with dozens of firefighters sent back to once again battle the flames, according to the a statement from Parliament’s presiding officers.

The suspect, who is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, has been charged with housebreaking, theft and arson, police said in a statement. The suspect will also be charged under The National Key Point Act, an act that provides for the declaration and protection of sites of national strategic importance.

Firefighters battle the fire at South Africa’s Parliament on Sunday.

Smoke rises from South Africa’s Parliament on Monday after the fire reignited late afternoon.

The suspect was allegedly caught with suspected stolen property after gaining entry to the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town, and was spotted by members of the Protection and Security Services (PSS) when they noticed the building was on fire, police said.

The incident and the suspect’s motive are under further investigation by the Crimes Against the State (CATS) team.

