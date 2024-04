For Goodness Graze, owned by Tara Shoucair, has introduced a new range of dark chocolate treats sweetened with monk fruit.

In collaboration with Chocollor, Food Googness Graze is dedicated to offering high-quality bean-to-bar crafted delicacies that are both delicious and healthy.

This installment of Young People in Business showcases Shoucair’s vision of bringing a healthier and sweeter side of life while also honouring Jamaica’s cocoa traditions.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay