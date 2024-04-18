Teacher accused of sexual assaulting female student Loop Jamaica

Teacher accused of sexual assaulting female student
Thursday Apr 18

Jamaica News
Detectives assigned to the Centre for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have charged a St Catherine teacher with rape following an incident at a school in the parish in March.

Charged is 42-year-old Stephen Cunningham of Main Road, Gregory Park, St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that sometime in March, Cunningham allegedly held down a female student on more than one occasion and sexually assaulted her whilst she was attending classes.

A report was made and he was taken into custody and charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is being arranged for him, the police said.

