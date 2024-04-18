Teacher accused of sexual assaulting female student Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Centre for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have charged a St Catherine teacher with rape following an incident at a school in the parish in March.

Charged is 42-year-old Stephen Cunningham of Main Road, Gregory Park, St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that sometime in March, Cunningham allegedly held down a female student on more than one occasion and sexually assaulted her whilst she was attending classes.

A report was made and he was taken into custody and charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is being arranged for him, the police said.