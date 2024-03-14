The Lab, Margaritaville Turks led gains on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

The Lab and Margaritaville Turks led Wednesday gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The Lab gained 21 per cent to close at $1.79, followed by Margaritaville Turks up 20 per cent to US$0.12, and JMMB Preference shares up 10 per cent to $1.87.

The top declining stocks were Eppley down 12 per cent to $3472, followed by Kremi down 11 per cent to $3.48.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 42 advanced, 45 declined and 21 traded firm. The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,639.94 points (1.06 per cent) to close at 339,676.83 points and the volume traded amounted to 27,590,094 valued at $172,235,098.93.

The JSE Main Index declined by 3,917.90 points (1.18 per cent) to close at 326,885.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,510,472 valued at $158,059,371.46.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 3.93 points (0.10 per cent) to close at 3,780.58 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,079,622 valued at $14,175,727.47.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 4,423.34 points (1.19 per cent) to close at 366,211.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,425,857 valued at $151,117,751.33.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 27,590,094 units valued at $172,235,098.93.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 110,543 units valued at $13,237.04.

The volume leaders were Carreras, General Accident and Wigton Windfarm.