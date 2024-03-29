Dancehall duo Big12welve rolls out triple video release Loop Jamaica

In the ever-evolving landscape of dancehall music, where rhythms pulse through the streets and lyrics echo the trials and triumphs of life, emerges a dynamic duo poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry.

Big12welve, who made their foray onto the scene last year and are known for their poignant storytelling, has been steadily carving out a niche since their debut single, ‘Money Conversations’. Fast forward to 2024. With three new singles and accompanying videos, the duo is set to ignite the music scene to solidify their status as rising stars in the dancehall realm.

Their latest offerings, ‘Go Harder’, ‘Now’, and ‘Miss You’, released over the last three months, have already amassed significant attention, with ‘Go Harder’ boasting over 240,000+ views on YouTube. This gritty anthem delves into the struggles faced by inner-city youth, resonating with audiences grappling with similar challenges.

Directed by Neiro Don, the video serves as a visual testament to the duo’s raw talent and unwavering determination.

Following suit, ‘Now’ catapults listeners into a world of luxury and desire with its catchy beats and infectious melodies weaving tales of cars, cash, girls and more. Garnering over 700,000+ views on YouTube, the video encapsulates the duo’s magnetic presence, leaving audiences captivated and craving more.

Meanwhile, ‘Miss You’ pays homage to a fallen comrade, showcasing Big12welve’s versatility and emotional depth. With over 367,000+ views and counting, the video continues to touch the hearts of fans worldwide.

Label executive and manager of Big12welve, Akim Larmond, expressed his excitement over the trio’s latest releases, stating, “The songs set the tone for Big12welve’s musical trajectory and we are elated with its positive reception from the dancehall community.”

This sentiment is echoed by fans and critics alike, who praise the duo’s authenticity and relatability.

Musa Dan, one-half of the dynamic partnership, sheds light on their creative process, stating, “The music chronicles our real-life experiences; we emerged from challenging times with the belief that better days were ahead.”

Abo Dan, the other half, emphasises their commitment to crafting songs that resonate with listeners, offering solace and inspiration in times of adversity.

As Big12welve continues to rise, their latest singles serve as a prelude to their eagerly awaited debut album, slated to begin production later this year. With plans under way to amplify their presence on digital and streaming platforms, the duo’s musical journey promises to be one filled with innovation, passion, and unwavering dedication.