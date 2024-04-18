The #QueenOfThePack is back with a tender touch Loop Jamaica

With a brand-new single Tender Touch, new management and SHHHHhhhh… adding actress to her name, the Queen of The Pack deejay just released new music.

But, there’s more. An entire album entitled PATRA is coming soon.

Tender Touch encapsulates Patra’s signature style while showcasing her evolution as an artiste.

The soulful reggae-dancehall fusion single is instructing women to take control of their ‘situation’ without aggression but with simplicity and sensuality… tender touches.

The track was recorded at Mixing Lab with engineer Michael Williamson and the video shot on location in Port Royal by Anthony Bailey Media.

Renowned saxophonist Dean Fraser and Kirk Bennett represent the caliber of musicians on the project which is distributed by VPAL Music.

The singer/songwriter/producer signed a deal with the music power houses, VP Records/VPAL Music/The Orchard, due to her music history with the aforementioned whilst she was signed to SONY – immediately recognizing the decision as the perfect fit for her artistic journey based on cultural familiarity, regional access and industry expertise.

The 12-track album – set for a late summer release – is 95% completed and the Worker Man, Pull Up to the Bumper and Romantic Call hitmaker makes it clear that she owns all her master’s this-time-around.

The new album features international producers from Brazil, France, Martinique, and the USA.

She says, ‘This project has allowed me to dig deep into myself as a writer’, promising that fans and new listeners will be getting back to love, sensuality, and positive energy with this collection of quality music.

Patra is in the gym six days per week and what you see in her latest video is the result of hard work, dedication, and commitment – traits she’s applied to the self-titled album.

The ‘Queen of the Pack’ is now managed by the Solid Agency Company, which she describes as a deliberate and strategic move for her future in music as she remains dedicated to her craft and her already incomparable career.

Tender Touch is available on all streaming platforms and radio channels.