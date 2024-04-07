Two Cuban women reported missing in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Two Cuban women of Sewell Avenue, Great Hill Manor in Montego Bay, St James, have gone missing. One of them has been missing since April 3 and the other has been missing since March 15.

They are Camila Gonzalez and Leyna Maria Portuondo Planas.

Planas, who is 21 years old, has been missing since April 3.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is 150 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.

While Gonzalez, who went missing on March 15, is 27-year-old, Caucasian, medium build and is also 150 centimetres (4 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that both Planas and Gonzalez were last seen at home about 8am on the respective days they went missing. What they were wearing at the time they went missing is unknown, the police said.

All efforts to locate them have been futile, the police added.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leyna Maria Portuondo Planas or Camila Gonzalez is asked to contact the Montego Bay police at (876) 684-9080, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.