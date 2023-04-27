Home
Warehouse attendant gunned down in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

A man was shot and killed by gunmen in Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Thursday morning.

The deceased is 38-year-old Kenyatta Davis, a warehouse attendant of Sunlight Street, Kingston 13.

Reports are that about 6:45 am, Davis was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle.

They opened gunfire, hitting him before driving away from the scene.

The police were summoned, and Davis was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigations are ongoing into the development.

