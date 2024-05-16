Young Black charged with housebreaking and larceny Loop Jamaica

Nineteen-year-old Kyle Black of Valentine Castle Drive, St Andrew has been charged with house breaking and larceny following an incident which occurred in his community on Friday, May 10.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that between 12:30 am and 7am, Black allegedly used a ladder to climb the rear of a house and removed two window blades.

He reportedly entered the house and stole a 32-inch Samsung smart TV valued at approximately $30,000 and a portable water heater valued at $15,000.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched, and the stolen items were found in the possession of Black.

On Wednesday, May 15 Black was pointed out to the police and arrested. He later reportedly confessed to the crime and was subsequently charged.

Investigations continue into the matter.