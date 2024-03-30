10-man Burnley hold Chelsea to 2-2 in English Premier League Loop Jamaica

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer’s brace was not enough to prevent Chelsea from drawing at home with 10-man Burnley 2-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Burnley came from behind twice and Dara O’Shea equalised late at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer became the fifth player to reach 20 goal involvements in his first Premier League.

In the midst of a mediocre season, Chelsea remained in 11th place, with Burnley 19th in the table, four points from safety.

Chelsea were wasteful in the first half and had a goal ruled out after 20 minutes. The Blues took the lead from the spot when Palmer scored with a Panenka kick, chipping the ball down the middle.

The decision after a VAR check to award the penalty to Chelsea for a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk in the box left Burnley coach Vincent Kompany fuming. Kompany was issued a red card for his vehement protest. Lorenz Assignon, who received a second yellow card for dragging down Mudryk, was also sent off.

Burnley pushed back and levelled against the run of the play when Josh Cullen volleyed home from 25 metres.

Palmer restored Chelsea’s lead in the 78th from Raheem Sterling’s flick.

O’Shea snatched the equaliser with a header badly handled by goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

At Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Rodrigo Muniz pulled off a superb bicycle kick goal in stoppage time for Fulham to salvage a 3-3 draw with last-placed Sheffield United.

Sheffield were seven points from safety. The club has conceded 24 goals in its past five home matches in all competitions,

Fulham were in 12th place.

At the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth: Seamus Coleman’s own-goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time condemned Everton to a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth as the Toffees equalled their worst Premier League run of 12 games without a win.

This is a crunch time for 16th-place Everton both on and off the field. Its majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said ahead of the game he remained confident the protracted takeover of the club by 777 Partners would be completed soon and herald a brighter future.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: Son Heung-min’s late winner helped Tottenham stay in the race for Champions League soccer next season as they came from behind to beat struggling Luton 2-1.

Tottenham moved to fourth place, level on points with Aston Villa, which hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers later Saturday. Luton dropped back into the relegation zone.