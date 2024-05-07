Fire destroys section of ‘Ray Ray’ Market in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

Fire of unknown origin gutted sections of the Ray Ray Market in downtown Kingston on Tuesday destroying stalls and goods belonging to scores of vendors.

Reports are that at about 2:00 am smoke was seeing coming from a section of the facility and an alarm was raised.

A team of firefighters arrived at the location and after several minutes of battling the blaze were able to extinguish the fire.

Vendors, who ply their trade in the area, said a large number of persons who do business in the area were affected.

The vendors said it was just in January they were left stranded after another fire caused similar damage.