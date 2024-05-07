Fire destroys section of ‘Ray Ray’ Market in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Fire destroys section of ‘Ray Ray’ Market in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Extended magazine over 50 rounds of ammo seized in St James raid

What about Portland? PNP candidate demands answers from Bartlett

Smirnoff serenades: an intimate acoustics session with Alaine

Multibillion-dollar project to boost spice production locally – Green

Scotiabank Foundation activates Read Across Jamaica Day initiative

Loop Lens: Hooray for admins!

Stolen vehicle report leads cops to illegal gun, ammo

JTA president says more special education programmes needed

King urges study on tourism’s economic contribution

‘I like tattoos’: Digicel Group CEO on viral introductory photo

Tuesday May 07

29°C
Jamaica News

Scores of vendors left stranded as goods and stalls go up in smoke

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Fire At Ray Ray Market ..

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fire of unknown origin gutted sections of the Ray Ray Market in downtown Kingston on Tuesday destroying stalls and goods belonging to scores of vendors.

Reports are that at about 2:00 am smoke was seeing coming from a section of the facility and an alarm was raised.

A team of firefighters arrived at the location and after several minutes of battling the blaze were able to extinguish the fire.

Vendors, who ply their trade in the area, said a large number of persons who do business in the area were affected.

The vendors said it was just in January they were left stranded after another fire caused similar damage.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PAHO recognises Jamaica as a leader in public health

Jamaica News

Farmers urged to invest in drone technology

Lifestyle

Page-turners for young minds: Must-read books for children

More From

Lifestyle

‘Unexpected… but happy!’ Romain Virgo and wife expecting third child

Reggae singer Romain Virgo and his wife Elizabeth are expanding their family, as they announced that they are expecting their another child together. 
The couple shared the exciting news on El

Jamaica News

See also

‘I like tattoos’: Digicel Group CEO on viral introductory photo

Diversity, equity and inclusion matter to new CEO

Jamaica News

Teens arrested after 34-y-o man is fatally stabbed in Portland

The Portland police have charged two teenagers with the murder of 34-year-old Julian Minott, a farmer of Mahoe District, Bangor Ridge, in the parish on Friday, April 19.
Charged are 18-year-old R

Jamaica News

What about Portland? PNP candidate demands answers from Bartlett

Questions whether the tourism minister has any development plans for the north eastern parish

Jamaica News

Jamaican man shot dead in St Lucia

Just over two weeks ago, a man was shot dead in St Lucia, but the authorities in the Eastern Caribbean country could not identify him.
The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has since managed t

Jamaica News

Alleged cop killer charged; reportedly gave fake name to cops 

The police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of police Constable Ricardo Fairclough, who was shot and killed on Bravo Street in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann last month. 
Charged with mur

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols