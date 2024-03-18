19-y-o man charged with 19-y-o’s murder and much more Loop Jamaica

A Westmoreland man was charged following the shooting death of 19-year-old Devonte Brown, otherwise called ‘Silly’, and the injury of three others, in Crowder district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Sunday, February 4.

Charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony and three counts of wounding with intent is 19-year-old Lashawn Warren, otherwise called ‘Do-Do Man’ of Ghetto Geneva, also in the parish.

Reports from the police are that about 5pm, Brown was standing along the Crowder main road, while the other eventual victims were standing in a yard, when a grey Nissan Latio motorcar was driven up and stopped at the location.

Warren, allegedly armed with a handgun, and another man who was armed with a rifle, reportedly alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at the men, before escaping in the waiting vehicle.

When the shooting subsided, all four persons were seen with gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital, where Brown succumbed to his injuries and the others were admitted for treated.

Warren was apprehended on Wednesday, March 13 during an operation in Grange Hill. He was

charged on the 17th after warrants were executed on him.

His court date is being arranged.