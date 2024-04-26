43-y-o man accused of sexually assaulting child Loop Jamaica

Forty-three-year-old Orville Douglas otherwise called ‘Fowl’ labourer of Victoria district, Linstead, St. Catherine has bee charged with Attempted Rape, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching following an incident in his community on Sunday, April 14.

Reports are that about between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, a girl was in a shop, lying down on a bed when Douglas entered the shop and reportedly sexually assaulted the female.

A day later the child was assulted again while she was playing with her toys.

A report was made to the police and on Tuesday, April 16, Douglas later turned himself in where he was subsequently charged. A court date is being arranged.