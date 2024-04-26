No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed

The role of ‘family businesses’ in driving Jamaica’s economic growth

The dilemmas of running a family-owned business in Jamaica, PT 1

43-y-o man accused of sexually assaulting child

Crawford accuses Gov’t of not doing enough to address school violence

UWI stands ready to support 9-y-o victim of attempted assault

School board to get report by May 2 re girls expelled for kissing

Marta says this will be her final year with Brazil

Gordon and Jokic lead Nuggets to brink of sweep against Lakers

Road safety for motorcyclists can be trendy, too

Friday Apr 26

28°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Grange Hill High student Carson Bennett was shot dead on Thursday

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Face-to-face classes were on Friday suspended at Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland, a day after two students were shot, one fatally, shortly after leaving the school’s sports day.

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume on Monday, when a trauma team is expected to be on hand to offer counselling to the school community. 

The schoolboy who was killed has been identified as 16-year-old Carson Bennett, a grade 10 student.

His schoolmate, who was shot and injured, has been admitted to hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. 

Related Article

Reports from the police are that about 5pm, Carson and a schoolgirl were walking on Belle Isle Road in Grange Hill after leaving their school’s sports day, when they were pounced upon and shot by men travelling on a motorbike.

The two were taken to hospital where Carson was pronounced dead and the schoolgirl was admitted for treated.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the gun attack.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed

Business

The role of ‘family businesses’ in driving Jamaica’s economic growth

Lifestyle

The dilemmas of running a family-owned business in Jamaica, PT 1

More From

Sport

Wolmer’s Shaniqua Williams secures Penn Relays high jump title

PHILADELPHIA, Pennysylvania: Shaniqua Williams led a one-two finish for Wolmer’s Girls in the High School Girls’ High Jump Championship on Thursday, the opening day of the 128th staging of the Pe

See also

Sport

St Jago’s Jade-Ann Dawkins defends triple jump title at Penn Relays

“I am grateful but not pleased as I wanted to get a new personal best,” said Dawkins. “God has other plans so I have to work with it.”

Jamaica News

46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town

Forty-six-year-old Winsome Bromfield of Bluntas district, Treasure Beach and High Street in St Elizabeth, has been missing since Friday, April 19.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 16

Jamaica News

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

A taxi operator was killed and three of his passengers injured by a gunman posing as a passenger in Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday night.
The deceased is Gabian Lewis of Benbow district in Guy’

Caribbean News

St Lucia mom says missing son was ‘running for his life’

A St Lucia mother from Desruisseaux, Micoud, is hoping that her 19-year-old son, who has been missing for several weeks, is still alive.
According to the heartbroken mother, her son, Mervin Jn Char

Jamaica News

Legal aid lawyers among 24 persons trained in sign language by JAD

Twenty-four persons, including empanelled attorneys from the Legal Aid Council (LAC), have completed training in sign language through the Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD).
The seven-week exe

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols