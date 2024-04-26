No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed Loop Jamaica

Face-to-face classes were on Friday suspended at Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland, a day after two students were shot, one fatally, shortly after leaving the school’s sports day.

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume on Monday, when a trauma team is expected to be on hand to offer counselling to the school community.

The schoolboy who was killed has been identified as 16-year-old Carson Bennett, a grade 10 student.

His schoolmate, who was shot and injured, has been admitted to hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

Reports from the police are that about 5pm, Carson and a schoolgirl were walking on Belle Isle Road in Grange Hill after leaving their school’s sports day, when they were pounced upon and shot by men travelling on a motorbike.

The two were taken to hospital where Carson was pronounced dead and the schoolgirl was admitted for treated.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the gun attack.