25-year-old Jamaican shot dead in Jamaica, Queens in New York Loop Jamaica

A 25-year-old man from Kingston, Jamaica, who was shot and injured near Jamaica, Queens in New York, United States in the early morning of May 4, has died.

He has been identified as Kardell Lester, who was visiting the United States from Jamaica.

According to media reports, police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 199-23 Linden Boulevard in St Albans just after 1:30 am on May 4.

Upon arrival, law enforcers found Lester with a gunshot wound to the head

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre, where he died two days later.

Homicide detectives from the 113th Precinct are working to determine a motive and a description of the gunman, police said, adding that there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.