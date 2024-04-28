Mom in police custody after 8-y-o son dies in house fire Loop Jamaica

An eight-year-old boy died in a fire at his home in Top Lincoln, Grange Hill, Westmoreland, on Friday night.

He is Ramiel Richardson.

Reports from the Morgan’s Bridge police are that about 11:40pm, Ramiel was alone in the house when it caught fire.

His mother, who was on the outside, raised an alarm and the fire department was contacted.

After the cooling down operation, Ramiel’s lifeless body was seen on the ground.

The police said his mother “has been taken into custody” pending further investigations.