56-y-o man shot dead in drive-by attack; 46-y-o relative charged Loop Jamaica

The Kingston Eastern Police have arrested and charged 43-year-old Donovan Griffiths otherwise called ‘Andrew’ of Bayshore Park, Harbour View, Kingston 17 with murder and conspiracy to murder following the shooting death of his relative on Monday, April 29.

Dead is 58-year-old Dennis Griffiths of Bayshore Park, Harbour View, Kingston 17.

Reports are that about 7:50 a.m., Griffiths was at his stall when he was pounced upon by armed men in a motor car, who shot him several times. The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Griffiths was seen lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations led to the arrest of Donovan Griffiths who was subsequently charged after question and answer session.

His court date is being finalized.