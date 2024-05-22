PAJ outraged by murder of journalist Job Nelson Loop Jamaica

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) is deeply shocked and outraged by the murder of Gleaner sports journalist Job Nelson.

He was fatally shot on Spanish Town Road in St Andrew last night.

Describing Job’s untimely death as a profound loss to the journalism community, PAJ President Milton Walker condemned the “senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms”.

“We urge the authorities to expedite their investigation and to spare no effort in bringing Job’s killers to justice. Such heinous acts of violence cannot be tolerated, and we stand united in our demand for accountability and justice,” Walker said as news of his killing spread on Wednesday.

Continuing, the PAJ president said that, as an esteemed member of the media fraternity, Nelson made invaluable contributions to various publications throughout his career, including The Jamaica Record, The Herald, X News, Loop News, and The Gleaner.

“With his versatile skills as a reporter, sub-editor and page planner, Job played an integral role in shaping numerous publications and projects over the years.

“In his 35 years of service in the media, Job was admired for his professional expertise. He is also remembered for his kind, affable demeanor and his ever-present smile,” the PAJ said, adding, “His passion for journalism and his commitment to delivering quality news will be greatly missed,” Walker said.

The PAJ extended its deepest condolences to Nelson’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

“May Job’s legacy inspire us to continue the pursuit of truth and justice, and may his memory be a guiding light for future generations of journalists in Jamaica,” the association said.