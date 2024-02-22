69-y-o cargo handler booked for allegedly raping 7-y-o girl Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have arrested and charged 69-year-old Paul Anderson, otherwise called ‘Roger’, a cargo handler of Love Lane, Montego Bay in St James following an incident in his community on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Anderson has been slapped with the charges of rape, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child.

Reports are that Anderson fondled a seven-year-old girl on several occasions, and had sexual intercourse with her.

On Thursday, February 15 of this year, he reportedly kissed the now complainant in the presence of another child, who informed her mother of the incident, and a report was made to the police.

An investigation launched into the matter, and Anderson was arrested on Saturday, February 17 after being pointed out to the police by the complainant.

He was charged with breaches of the Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday, February 21. However, his court date has not yet been finalised.

The police are advising members of the public that such cases are treated with privacy and confidentiality, and urged them to continue to report such incidents.

A release from the police said the constabulary, along with the schools, hospitals and the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), are robust in their approach to minimising sexual offences committed against the nation’s children.

The release reminded that children under the age of 16 cannot give consent for sexual activities, and added that the law makes it mandatory for sex offenders to face punitive measures.

It further indicated that persons who have knowledge of sexual offences against a child and fail to report the incident are also liable to prosecution under per the Act.

The JCF is appealing to parents and guardians to report suspected cases of child abuse to CISOCA at 876-926-4079, the CPFSA at 876-948-7206, or the nearest police station.