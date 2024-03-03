‘Bad Fowl’, who is accused of setting fire to ex, remanded Loop Jamaica

Antwone Grey, the man who allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend Alecia King while she slept at her home last year, was on Friday remanded in custody when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The 19-year-old accused has been charged with attempted murder and arson, along with other offences relative to the incident.

During court proceedings, it was disclosed that the case file was incomplete.

Consequently, Grey was remanded until April 16.

King, who recently turned 18 years old and returned to Jamaica last month after receiving treatment in the United States, was severely burnt while she slept last year.

It was reported that on August 24, 2023, at about 3am, King, who was 17 at the time, was home asleep when Grey allegedly broke into the house, threw gasoline on her, and set her ablaze.

King was hospitalised in serious condition after suffering burns all over her body. She was airlifted to Shriners Hospital in Miami, Florida in the US, where she underwent life-saving treatment for her injuries.

Related Article

She returned to Jamaica on Tuesday, February 20, a day before Grey was captured in Central Village, St Catherine.

The young man, otherwise known as ‘Bad Fowl’, made the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Wanted Wednesday’s list and was apprehended hours after his image was posted online.

He was subsequently charged with the offences that make up the case against him.