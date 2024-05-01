Health support increases for adolescents in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

The St Elizabeth Health Department (SEHD) is strengthening its support for adolescents in the parish through the revival of adolescent health clinics, for youths aged 10 to 19 years.

The adolescent health programme, was operational from as far back as 2013, through the Ministry of Health & Wellness Adolescent Standards andCriteria. Clinics became inactive due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the parish has been focusing on re-starting the clinics with the purpose ofhelping adolescents to manage their health and development.

Deputy Medical Officer of Health for the SEHD, Dr. Carol Hamilton explained that so far, clinics have been restarted at the Balaclava andJunction health centres with plans advanced for the resumption of the clinic at the Santa Cruz Health Centre shortly.

Services offered at the clinics include: sexual and reproductive health including HIV counselling and testing for youths 16 years and older,mental health screening and counselling, drug abuse counselling, nutritional counselling, oral health, medical check-up, counselling forinterpersonal conflicts and vaccination. Dr. Hamilton added that recreational activities, assistance with homework and parental workshopsare also part of the services being offered.

At the Balaclava Health Centre, clinics will be held every fourth Friday, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, while adolescents can go to the JunctionHealth Centre every fourth Wednesday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

“The St Elizabeth Health Department sees the need for adolescent health clinics as it seeks to assist parents and teachers with the holisticdevelopment of adolescents.

We believe that this will have a further positive impact on society” Dr Hamilton said.