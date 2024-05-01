Scaling down of activities at Ja/Cuba eye programme on May 2 and 3 Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica/Cuba Eye Care Clinic at St Joseph Hospital will be scaling down its activities on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3, 2024.

During this time, the clinics team will only be seeing pre- operative and post-operative patients. No first-time patients will be seen untilMonday, May 6, 2024.

This temporary adjustment in the clinic's schedule is necessary to ensure that pre- operative and post-operative patients receive the necessary care and attention during this period.

By focusing on these specific patient groups, the clinic aims to provide the highest quality of care and support for those undergoing eye surgeries.

Patients who have scheduled appointments for these dates are advised to contact the clinic to reschedule their appointments or seek guidance on alternative arrangements.

The Jamaica/Cuba Eye Clinic at St Joseph Hospital can be contacted at 876-617- 9832. The clinic remains committed to accommodating patients and ensuring that their needs are met during this time of limited operation.