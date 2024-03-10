Black River mayor commits to bringing new life into town Loop Jamaica

Newly installed Chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation (SEMC) and Mayor of Black River, Richard Solomon, is pledging to bring more life to the parish capital by attracting new businesses there.

He said part of his mandate, as well, is to make the corporation’s operations more efficient, which he hopes will aid in generating new industries and new investors to come to the parish, after which sustainable employment for citizens will likely follow.

The declaration came on Thursday following Solomon’s installation as mayor and SEMC chairman at the corporation’s offices in Black River.

Solomon, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the New Market Division, took over the positions from his predecessor, Donald Sangster, who was successfully re-elected as JLP Councillor for the Mountainside Division.

The Deputy Mayor of Black River is veteran Councillor for the Malvern Division, Donald Simpson.

Solomon, who addressed the ceremony shortly after being sworn in as mayor, said facilities are available in St Elizabeth to attract investors from the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, which can provide opportunities for young persons.

He also promised to work with various stakeholders in the parish in a move geared towards boosting the parish’s economy.

“I will work closely with the local businesses, entrepreneurs, farmers, farmers and farmers again, and investors, to attract new industries and investments to St Elizabeth,” Solomon pledged.

“We have the facilities to attract investors from the BPO sector, thus increasing job opportunities for especially the young people, hence bringing more life to the town of Black River,” the mayor continued.

He admitted that, “oftentimes” it is “very tedious” and “frustrating” for some to get approvals for development.

“We intend to improve the efficiency to promote a business-friendly environment so that we can generate sustainable employment, increase our tax base, and allow more revenue to be raised, and hence improve the overall quality of life for all citizens,” he stated.

The ruling JLP retained control of the SEMC following last month’s local election, winning nine of the 15 parochial divisions to six for the Opposition People’s National Party.