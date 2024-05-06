Ground broken for high school at Christel House Loop Jamaica

Ground was recently at the tuition-free Christel House at Twickenham Park, St Catherine, for the construction of a high school.

Minister of Education and Youth, Faval Williams, who delivered the keynote address at the site, today (May 1), said Christel House’s dedication to breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering vulnerable children is “nothing short of inspiring”. “Your decision to invest in Jamaica speaks volumes about your belief in our nation’s potential, and your dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our youth is appreciated,” Williams said. She added that the partnership between the government and the organisation, forged through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2019, is a “prime example” of what can be achieved when public and private entities come together with a shared vision and purpose. Further, the minister said a foundation is being laid for a brighter future, one where every child has the opportunity to thrive and fulfil their potential, regardless of their circumstances. She said that Christel House Jamaica, which now operates a kindergarten school at the location, will in time be more than just a school. “It will be a symbol of optimism, a sanctuary of learning, and a catalyst for positive change in our community.

“By providing comprehensive support, including education, nutrition, healthcare, and mentorship, Christel House will empower students to break free from the chains of poverty and chart a course towards a better tomorrow,” she added. Founder of Christel House International, Christel Dehaan, emigrated from Germany to the United States (US) in 1962, and was an accomplished businesswoman.

In 1996, she sold her global enterprise, Resort Condominiums International (RCI), which had offices in 38 countries, and devoted her resources to philanthropic work from her headquarters in North Meridian Street, Indianapolis.

With support from donors, schools are run in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, and the US.