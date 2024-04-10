Broadcasting Commission censures CVM over EPL controversy Loop Jamaica

On the heels of an investigation into complaints from disgruntled subscribers to CSport.tv and the CSport app about their inability to see English Premier League (EPL) matches, the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ) has censured CVM.

In a statement Tuesday, BCJ said CVM was censured for its role in the controversy, on the basis that “the station facilitated misleading advertising as it is presumed to have had knowledge that the games were not being delivered as expected, due to its close affiliation with its parent company VertiCast and the online brands CSport.tv and CSport app.

The BCJ said it arrived at its decision after considering four factors, among others:

1. CVM TV aired promotional material for access to live broadcasts of EPL matches on CSport.tv and the CSport app, which is owned by VertiCast. One of the promos twinned the “CVM” and “CSport” logos, implying that both entities are related and involved in the EPL offering. One other promo involved a call to action – “Sign up now at CSport.tv or download the CSport app to catch all the action.”

2. Sports enthusiasts who were motivated by the advertisements reasonably expected to see the EPL games over the entire season. However, this did not materialise as evidenced by emails sent to subscribers on February 17 and 24, 2024, apologising for “the ongoing Premier League broadcast disruptions…” and “the ongoing disruptions in the Premier League broadcast…”, respectively.

3. Given the circumstances of their shared ownership and close relations, CVM TV was aware that CSport was failing to deliver live games as advertised, yet the station aired promotional offerings of CSport for access to EPL matches.

4. CSport indicated that affected subscribers would be refunded; however, no date was provided. Further, a refund would only partly ameliorate the frustration of subscribers who lost the opportunity to experience the EPL as they had been led to expect by CVM/CSport advertisements.

The BCJ made no specific determinations in relation to CSport.tv or the CSport app, as broadcasting laws do not apply directly to online services.

“The situation requires a remedy such as a provision in the regulations to allow for even limited review of online content, in circumstances where it is reasonable for the public to make no distinction between over-the-air and affiliated online services,” BCJ’s Executive Director Cordel Green said.

The commission has written to minister with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, about the matter.

The BCJ is the regulatory body with oversight of radio, television, and cable services in Jamaica.