Burn victim’s ex-boyfriend arrested after months on the run Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Burn victim’s ex-boyfriend arrested after months on the run Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Porto beat Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in CL

Liverpool beat Luton 4-1 to move four points clear in Premier League

Jamaica’s economy grew by 1.9% in Q4 of 2023

‘Junkie’ and King booked re school breaking and larceny in Manchester

Burn victim’s ex-boyfriend held after months on the run

Second consecutive dividend payment on track for NCB shareholders

EOJ ready for special services voting

Atomica secures consecutive Horse of the Year awards

Homecoming, birthday celebration for burn victim who almost died

UWI Mona leads charge in elevating sustainable coffee production

Wednesday Feb 21

19°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Burn victim’s ex-boyfriend arrested after months on the run

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Burn victim Alecia King’s ex-boyfriend, the man wanted in connection with the early-morning attack that left her battling for her life, has been arrested.

King, who recently turned 18 years old and returned to Jamaica after receiving treatment in the US, was severely burnt while she slept last August.

Her ex-boyfriend, Antwone Grey, has been on the run since.

The young man made the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Wanted Wednesday list today. 

Grey was wanted by the police for arson, attempted murder and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon in Central Village, St Catherine, hours after the police released his image.

A woman who was with him was also taken into custody.

Watch Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay provided an update Wednesday after Grey’s arrest.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Porto beat Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in CL

Sport

Liverpool beat Luton 4-1 to move four points clear in Premier League

Business

Jamaica’s economy grew by 1.9% in Q4 of 2023

More From

Jamaica News

Elderly man accused of chopping 59-y-o cousin to death

Suspect surrenders to police

See also

Jamaica News

Homecoming, birthday celebration for burn victim who almost died

Cops release photo of suspect now that he’s an adult

Jamaica News

Modern medical towers for UHWI

Work is slated to begin soon on Phase One of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Redevelopment Project.
This will include the realignment of the Ring Road, which is a key infrastructu

Jamaica News

‘Train line’ of developments coming for Portland, says PM

‘Whole heap a things a gwaan’: New houses, town centre, BPO facility, and bypass planned for parish

Jamaica News

Woman almost fainted when she won $144-m Super Lotto jackpot

Shows up to claim funds at ‘Money Bey’

Jamaica News

Mark Gibbs: Independent candidate with 4-point, 1-page manifesto

Local Gov’t Election

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols