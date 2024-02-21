Burn victim’s ex-boyfriend arrested after months on the run Loop Jamaica

Burn victim Alecia King’s ex-boyfriend, the man wanted in connection with the early-morning attack that left her battling for her life, has been arrested.

King, who recently turned 18 years old and returned to Jamaica after receiving treatment in the US, was severely burnt while she slept last August.

Her ex-boyfriend, Antwone Grey, has been on the run since.

The young man made the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Wanted Wednesday list today.

Grey was wanted by the police for arson, attempted murder and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon in Central Village, St Catherine, hours after the police released his image.

A woman who was with him was also taken into custody.

Watch Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay provided an update Wednesday after Grey’s arrest.