Busta Rhymes Involved In Scuffle With Rapper Nizzle Man At French Montana Album Release Party

Busta Rhymes and members of his security detail are reportedly under fire after a video surfaced showing them involved in an altercation with a Staten Island rapper Nizzle Man.

According to the Shade Room, the incident reportedly occurred at a release party for French Montana’s latest album Mac & Cheese 5. It’s not clear what started the altercation with Nizzle Man, but a video shows him being dragged out by his locs by Busta Rhymes and men who appear to be his security detail. The “Arab Money” rapper can be seen pushing the rapper out while yelling at him.

Busta Rhymes has not addressed the incident, nor has Nizzle Man.

While the fight has nothing to do with French Montana, things seem to go awry with his events. In 2022, 10 people, including rapper Rob 49, were shot during a music video shoot in Miami hosted by French Montana. No one was arrested for the incident.

On the other hand, Busta Rhymes is not unknown to controversy as the Jamaican American rapper has had his fair share of allegations of violence. The rapper was charged with assault in 2015 after he allegedly threw a protein drink at a Manhattan gym employee. In 2019, he was also taken off a flight heading to the UK over a verbal altercation with another passenger.

In 2022, he also became enraged after an overzealous fan touched him and threw his water bottle at the woman. The rapper, who was conferred the 2023 BET Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor, has advocated love and kindness.

Fans of his, however, believed that he was not involved in the altercation and instead was trying to diffuse the situation.

“It looks like Busta was tryna either diffuse the situation or figure out what was going on lol, but it doesn’t look like he was fighting or even beefing for real. It’s whoever was pulling homie’s dreads,” one person wrote.

“This doesn’t look like Busta was actually involved… this looks like security and whoever tf that other man is lol,” another added.