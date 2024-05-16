Woman awoke to find man in her St Bess house in the wee hours Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Woman awoke to later find man in her house in the wee hours

Burglary charge slapped against the ‘gentleman’

Fifty-nine-year-old Burnette Foster, a farmer of Keynsham district in St Elizabeth, has been charged with burglary following an incident in his community on Sunday, May 12.

Reports are that about 1:05 am, a woman securely locked up her house and retired to bed.

She later woke up because of strange sounds coming from inside the house.

The woman ran from the house and called the police, who arrived and reportedly found Foster inside the house.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

