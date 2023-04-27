Caribbean Heritage Athlete For 48th Annual Colgate Women’s Games Finals

By Eva Dilmanian and Jared McCallister

CARIBPR WIRE, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 2, 2023: A Caribbean heritage athlete has solidified her place for the finals of the 48th Annual Colgate Women’s Games, set for Sunday, May 7th at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York.

Guyana-rooted Kushanna Medas-King is leading CWG’s Elementary B 800-meter run. Already an accomplished distance runner at her young age, Kushanna is a Colgate Games veteran, who also competes in events across the U.S, and has been nationally ranked for her best performances, thanks to the coaching of her father, Guyana- born Andy Medas-King.

The finals will be a melting pot of competitors. Nearly 300 of the nation’s top young female track and field athletes, and future stars, from the U.S. East Coast will compete. Among them is also Central American heritage high school scholar and athlete Prizila Negrete of The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, N.Y. She was a top point scorer in the CWG’s HS Shot Put after the Semi-Finals. Her parents were born in Honduras and because she holds dual citizenship in both the U.S. and Honduras, Prizila will be competing with the Honduran National team this year.

“I trained with them last summer when I went to Honduras. And the first meet that I’m scheduled to compete for Honduras is the Central American Games in Guatemala, Under 18 age group, in June,” she said. Upon graduation from high school, she will be attending Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, with help from an athletic scholarship.

Following three weeks of exciting preliminary and semi-finals competition at Queens College, the top eight runners, high jumpers and shot putters in each category will compete for trophies and more than 100 educational scholarships from the sponsoring Colgate-Palmolive Company. Scholarship values have doubled this year to $2,000, $1,000, and $500, respectively.

In addition to thrilling competition, this year’s Colgate Women’s Games finals will feature a marching band, special award presentations, and complimentary Colgate-Palmolive health and hygiene products for guests, while quantities last. Finalists will also receive complimentary refreshments from event supporter, ShopRite.

Attendance is free but tickets are required to attend the finals. Get free tickets HERE

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for finalists and 9 a.m. for guests. Events will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

Colgate-Palmolive has been the title sponsor of Colgate Women’s Games for nearly 50 years, supporting the program since its founding in 1974 by legendary Brooklyn track coach, the late Fred Thompson. Learn more at ColgateWomensGames.com.

Source: CWG

Colgate Women’s Games runner, Caribbean heritage Kushanna Medas-King is completing her race at Queens College. (Photo by Elliot Mangual/Colgate-Palmolive

Prizila Negrete, whose roots extend to Honduras, throws in the Colgate Women’s Games HS Shot Put event at the Semi-Finals. (Photo by Elliot Mangual/Colgate-Palmolive)