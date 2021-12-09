Caribbean Travel News

The US is warning Americans to reconsider travel to Grenada.

The US is warning Americans To Reconsider Travel To Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis And Cuba due to COVID-19 rates.

CDC Approved Low COVID Destinations In The Caribbean Now Are The British Virgin Islands, Saba, St. Barth’s, Sint Eustatius and Montserrat.

An Air Service Agreement has been signed between Guyana and the Netherlands, paving the way for increased air travel and the transportation of goods.

The Cove, Eleuthera In The Bahamas will reopen on December 20, 2021.

American Airlines has launched its first-ever nonstop flights from the United States to Dominica, flying twice weekly, with service on Wednesdays and Saturdays; the carrier is operating the flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Miami.

Jamaica is celebrating the holidays this year with decorations from snowmen made of sand to Christmas trees decked out in Jamaican colors across the island. On Christmas Eve, celebrations include the traditional Grand Market will be held as vendors set up shop in main squares. On Christmas day, visitors can experience a traditional Jamaican Christmas dinners and the Junkanoo street parade takes place the day after Christmas.

Get ready for Corona Island by Corona Beer in the spring of 2022. The forthcoming hotspot is located off the coast of Colombia and is being described by the beer brand as a natural island destination.