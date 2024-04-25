Cabbie killed, three others injured by ‘passenger’ in Linstead Loop Jamaica

A taxi operator was killed and three of his passengers injured by a gunman posing as a passenger in Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday night.

The deceased is Gabian Lewis of Benbow district in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine.

Reports are that shortly after 10pm, Lewis was driving his taxi along King Street in Linstead with four persons on board, when one of them asked for a stop.

The man exited the vehicle, pulled a firearm and fired several shots inside the vehicle.

He then fled the area on foot.

Lewis succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Residents assisted the three injured passengers to hospital, where they were treated.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.

The St Catherine North police are probing the development.