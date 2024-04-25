Paris will become a no-fly zone to safeguard Olympic opening ceremony Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Paris will become a no-fly zone to safeguard Olympic opening ceremony Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti

Cops monitor worrying trends as concerns grow over student clashes

Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover

NBA: Herro scores 24 and the Heat beat Boston to even series 1-1

Jamaican teams seek redemption and dominance at Penn Relays

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes hit by 2-0 loss to Everton

46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town

Paris will become a no-fly zone to safeguard Olympic opening ceremony

Man on 5 bike theft charges ‘rides’ out of court on lack of evidence

Thursday Apr 25

26°C
Loop Sports

19 hrs ago

The Charles de Gaulle airport, terminal 1, where the Olympic rings were installed, is seen in Roissy-en-France, north of Paris, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

PARIS (AP) — Skies over the Paris region will be closed for six hours as part of the massive security operation for the July 26 opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the Paris airports operator said Wednesday.

Augustin de Romanet, chairman of Aéroports de Paris, said airlines are being warned in advance about the closure and told they will have to fly around the restricted airspace.

“For six hours, there won’t be any aircraft over the Paris region,” he said on France Info radio.

The no-fly zone will extend for a radius of 150 kilometres (93 miles) around Paris, the civil aviation authority and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin have said.

The unprecedented waterborne ceremony on the River Seine running through the French capital is the stiffest single security challenge for Paris Games organizers, with crowds of more than 320,000 people expected to line the waterway.

At least one French military AWACS surveillance aircraft will police the skies during the Olympics, using its powerful radar to watch for any potential airborne threats, the French AWACS squadron’s commander previously told The Associated Press. Other military aircraft can be scrambled to intercept any non-authorized flights that enter restricted Olympic airspace.

Separately, de Romanet said there’s still a “very, very high” probability that small electric-powered airborne taxis will be trialled with passengers over Paris during the July 26-Aug. 11 Games, which he said would be a world first.

But European air-certification authorities might initially only allow the taxis to fly passengers on an experimental basis, not commercially, he added.

“We have high hopes that we will be able to carry passengers experimentally which will pave the way, over Paris, for the first flight in the world of an electrical vertical take-off aircraft,” he said.

Multiple companies are developing electrically powered aircraft that take off and land vertically. Some have already flown demonstration flights, in a race to turn their promises of environmentally friendly air transport into a commercially viable reality.

De Romanet insisted that the aircraft are safe, saying: “I am ready to climb aboard.”

Critics worry that taxis zipping through the airs of Paris will be a noisy and potentially dangerous nuisance and affordable only by the wealthy. The Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is among opponents of proposals to trial them on a few Paris-region routes during the Games.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

April 18, 2024 03:56 PM

Sport

April 20, 2024 11:33 AM

Sport

April 17, 2024 02:49 PM

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti

World News

TikTok has promised to sue over potential US ban

Jamaica News

Cops monitor worrying trends as concerns grow over student clashes

See also

More From

Jamaica News

More JUTC buses hit the road in Portmore

Commuters in Portmore, St Catherine, can expect improvements in their daily travel with the addition of 12 new buses to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) fleet assigned to the entity’s depot se

Jamaica News

Cops probe suspected drowning of 7-y-o boy 

Police say child’s father routinely questioned, not detained

Sport

Jamaican teams seek redemption and dominance at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pennysylvania: Jamaican high school athletes will be trying to regain a clean sweep of the 4x100m, 4x400m, and 4x800m relays at the 128th staging of the Penn Relays Carnival, which begin

Jamaica News

Holness praises Valrie Curtis but no apology or withdrawal of letter

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Valrie Curtis, the recently retired Clerk to the Houses of Parliament who demitted office amid controversy a

Jamaica News

Cop charged with murder following incident at wake in Hanover

A police man, accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man during an argument at a wake in Hanover last year, has been charged with murder.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM),

Jamaica News

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

A taxi operator was killed and three of his passengers injured by a gunman posing as a passenger in Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday night.
The deceased is Gabian Lewis of Benbow district in Guy’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols