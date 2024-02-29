Cavalier knocked out of Concacaf Champions Cup Loop Jamaica

Jamaican team Cavalier suffered elimination from the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after enduring a 4-0 defeat against US Major League team FC Cincinnati in the second leg of their Round One series on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With the result, FC Cincinnati claimed a 6-0 victory on aggregate and advanced to the Round of 16 where they will have a date with five-time Concacaf champions Monterrey.

FC Cincinnati were in total command from the start and broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Bret Halsey charged into the Cavalier area before playing a ball across to former Jamaica national player Alvas Powell, who had the easiest of tap-ins for a 1-0 lead.

The home side was not done and doubled the margin in the 34th minute through Aaron Boupendza, who took a short backheel from Gerardo Valenzuela and ripped a left-footed shot into the net to make it 2-0.

Outside of a couple of forays forward for Cavalier into the opposing half, it was FC Cincinnati remaining on the front foot, as they looked to extend their aggregate advantage.

They had a golden opportunity to do so in the 70th minute when a penalty was whistled after Arquimidez Ordonez was taken down in the Cavalier area. Ordonez stepped up to take the spot kick but saw his attempt saved by Cavalier goalkeeper Vino Barclett, who made a diving save to his right to deny Ordonez.

The third FC Cincinnati goal arrived in short order, though, in the 71st minute, with Halsey serving the role of playmaker again by sliding a pass across the goal and Isaiah Foster firing into the net for a 3-0 lead.

The night was then capped in the 78th minute with a powerful right-footed strike from Valenzuela, giving him his first goal with the club and completing the 4-0 scoreline.