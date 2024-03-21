Champs 2024: KC surge ahead, Edwin Allen girls maintain lead Loop Jamaica

The battle between defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Jamaica College (JC) is intriguingly poised after the third day of the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Only eight points separate the two teams after 14 finals, with KC surging ahead after trailing JC by two points coming into the day. The North Street-based school has improved to 108 points, with second-place JC on 100 points. Calabar are in third place with 55 points. St Jago High (48) and Excelsior (40) complete the top five.

In the girls’ division, Edwin Allen continue to dominate, leading defending champions Hydel High. The Clarendon-based school finished the day with 109 points, holding a 12-point advantage over Hydel in second place with 97 points. St Jago High (58 points), Immaculate Conception (45), and Wolmer’s (34.50) complete the top five in the standings.