Champs schedule: Thursday, March 21 – Day 3 Loop Jamaica

The ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships, widely referred to as Champs, kicks off its third day at the National Stadium in St Andrew on Thursday. Thirteen finals are scheduled to unfold during the course of the day.

Below is the schedule for the day.

9:00AM – 110H Dec Open Boys Event # 69:03 am – Triple Jump Class 1 Boys Prelims9:06 am – Shot Put Class 2 Boys Prelims9:09AM – Discus Class 2 Girls Prelims9:20 am – 200M Class 4 Girls Prelim9:23AM – High Jump Class 4 Girls Prelim9:52AM – 200M Class 3 Girls Prelim10:24AM – 200M Class 3 Boys Prelim10:56AM – 200M Class 2 Girls Prelim10:58AM – Long Jump Class 3 Boys Prelim11:00AM – Discus Dec Open Boys Event # 711:28AM – 200M Class 2 Boys Prelim12:02 pm – High Jump Class 3 Girls Final12:03PM – 200M Class 1 Girls Prelim12:35PM – 200M Class 1 Boys Prelim1:03PM – Pole Vault Dec Open Boys Event # 81:10 pm – High Jump Class 3 Boys Final1:15 pm – Presentation Girls HJ Cl 31;23PM – Long Jump Class 1 Girls Prelims1;26PM – 4 x 100M Relay Class 4 Girls Prelims1:51 pm – 4 x 100M Relay Class 3 Girls Prelims2:00 pm – Javelin Open Girls Final2:16 pm – 4 x 100M Relay Class 3 Boys Prelims2:41 pm – – 4 x 100M Relay Class 2 Girls Prelims3:16 pm – 4 x 100M Relay Class 2 Boys Prelims3;41PM – 4 x 100M Relay Class 1 Girls Prelims4:03 pm – Javelin Dec Open Boys Event # 94:16 pm – 4 x 100M Relay Class 1 Boys Prelims4:19 pm – Long Jump Class 4 Girls Final4:20 pm – High Jump Class 2 Boys Prelims4:41 pm – 800M Class 3 Girls Prelims5:06 pm – 800M Class 3 Boys Prelims5:31 pm – 800M Class 2 Girls Prelims5:56 pm – 800M Class 2 Boys Prelims6:21 pm – 800M Class 1 Girls Prelims6:24 pm – Discus Class 1 Boys Final6:46 pm – 800M Class 1 Boys Prelims6:54 pm – Long Jump Class 2 Girls Final6:57 pm – Shot Put Class 2 Boys Final7:11 pm – 1500M Dec Open Boys Event # 107:26 pm – 400M Class 3 Girls Final7:32 pm – 400M Class 3 Boys Final7:38 pm – 400M Class 2 Girls Final7:44 pm – 400M Class 2 Boys Final7:57 pm – 400M Class 1 Girls Final8:03 pm – 400M Class 1 Boys Final