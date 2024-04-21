Community Drivers: Mentorship Ministry empowering youth in St Ann Loop Jamaica

The Youth Mentoring Ministry (YMM) in St Ann stands as a beacon of hope in transforming lives and shaping future leaders in the garden parish.

Led by Director, Delpha Dyer-Young, who has a background in nursing and counselling psychology, YMM is a non-governmental, charitable organisation that has been making a profound impact on the lives of children, ages two to 16 years, many with behavioural issues, since its inception in 2015.

It caters to youngsters in Priory and surrounding communities, such as Bamboo, Free Hill, St Ann’s Bay, Discovery Bay, Hampstead and Beverly, extending into areas of St Mary.

The programme is rooted in instilling values of good manners, behaviour and etiquette, with a strong biblical foundation.

“Our programme is bible-based, so we go to the schools to do devotions every Monday morning. We talk about what we’re doing here at YMM, and the teachers choose children who they think would benefit from the programme,” Dyer-Young old JIS News.

Through group and individual counselling sessions held every Saturday, the youngsters are equipped to cope with the various challenges they face in school and everyday life. The programme provides a safe space where children can discuss their issues and receive support and guidance.

“We have had good results that I am truly proud of, as one of our themes is that we are training the ladies and gentlemen of tomorrow and showing them a better way of life. They are entitled to bring (their issues) here and we’ll set up a session with them and help them through it,” Dyer-Young outlined.

During school breaks, YMM continues its work through day and residential camp programmes. The residential camps, which last eight to 10 days, feature speakers from various professions, including police officers, army officers, social workers, lawyers and artisans.

These professionals not only inspire the children, but also impart valuable skills and knowledge. In fact, many former participants have gone on to achieve remarkable success in their chosen fields, including the military, police force, social work, medicine, fire brigade and other professions, as well as being enrolled in universities locally and abroad.

A highlight of the YMM’s offerings is its leadership initiative, which targets 12 to 16-year-old students. This certified programme, recognised in Canada, equips participants with essential leadership skills, preparing them for future success.

“In fact, (a former participant) who is in the army now, told me that the same leadership programme that he did here, they are doing that programme (in the army), and how it has benefited him moving forward as well,” Dyer-Young boasted.

The YMM’s impact extends beyond mentoring, providing annual scholarships and sponsorship support to deserving high-school students to ensure that they have essential school supplies, lunch, uniform and transportation.

Through the stories of the current and past beneficiaries, it is evident that the organisation is achieving success in changing lives.

Director of the Youth Mentoring Ministry (YMM), Delpha Dyer-Young (sixth left), engages youngsters in a devotional exercise at the organisation’s location in Priory, St Ann on April 13.

Thirteen-year-old student, Adrianna Russell*, who shared that she was introduced to the ministry in 2016, expresses gratitude to Dyer-Young and the other six YMM administrators, for recognising her potential and helping to guide her on a path to success.

“It’s a great programme because it helps to build my character. I like when they talk to us one on one and fix the problems we have. They talk to us and say we have potential, and say we need to work harder. So, they help by talking to us and giving us solutions,” she told JIS News.

Adrianna received a scholarship from the YMM in 2022, where she got a laptop computer and other accessories to assist her with her homework and school projects.

Fourteen-year-old Sabrina Rowe* from Free Hill, said her behavioural issues improved when a cousin introduced her to YMM nine years ago.

She said the programme instilled within her a sense of respect and discipline, noting that she is now a better person and incorporates God in everything that she does.

Twenty-two-year-old Kawan Rosewell from Exchange said his involvement with the ministry began in 2018. He actively participated in the programme through various activities such as bible studies, youth fellowship, mentorship and residential camp, which were instrumental in helping him to navigate the challenges of adolescence.

“I like mentorship; it builds my character and allows me to have principles. It’s because of that why I still volunteer here to mentor the youngers (children). They take the lessons being taught and apply it to their lives and they always come out the best,” he stated.

Nineteen-year-old Khalil Jones from Discovery Bay, who was among the first beneficiaries of the ministry, joining at its inception, has not only been equipped with the skills to navigate through daily life, but to also start his music journey, learning to play the piano, drums and guitar.

“The quality of teaching here is excellent and I would recommend it to everyone because learning to play an instrument is beneficial. YMM not only improves the individual, but also has a lasting positive impact,” the former York Castle High School student pointed out.

YMM’s remains committed to empowering St Ann’s youth to build a brighter future.

The organisation has ambitious plans, including the establishment of a computer laboratory for students to access educational resources through the support of an overseas donor.

The success of YMM is a testament to the dedication of its volunteers and the support of the local community.

Dyer-Young acknowledged the crucial role of sponsors, including her own family members, local businesses and international partners, in sustaining the programme, which can cater for up to 89 children at a time.

“I have five sons of my own who did very well, and I thought if they did not have the guidance that they got, they would not have done so well. So I considered that there are also children who would love to do well, but they just need some assistance. That’s why I started YMM,” Dyer-Young said.

Not their real names