Politician and school principal charged with buggery Loop Jamaica

Errol Bascoe, the principal of Tacky High School in St Mary and People’s National Party (PNP) politician, has been charged with buggery by the police.

The charges emerged from allegations made by a young man of sexual misconduct, allegedly by the educator, when he sought assistance in a legal matter. The incident reportedly occurred at Bascoe’s house in Gayle, in the parish, earlier this month.

Bascoe was charged on Sunday after he turned himself over to the police for questioning, accompanied by his attorneys.

He is expected to appear in the St Mary Parish Court this week.

On Friday, Bascoe resigned as the PNP’s provisional candidate for St Mary Western.

In a letter to PNP President Mark Golding, the educator denied the allegations, describing them as “scurrilous” and “malicious”.

Related Article

He did not, at the time, provide details into the matter, or state the nature of the allegations, which have since been revealed.

On the heels of him stepping aside as an MP aspirant, Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), has called on Bascoe to immediately resign from his position as principal of Tacky High School.

G2K, in a statement on Saturday, said Bascoe’s resignation as the PNP’s provisional candidate for St Mary Western due to “scurrilous and malicious allegations” against him has “raised serious concerns about his ability” to continue to lead an educational institution.

Related Article

“We urge him to do the right thing and tender his resignation immediately to safeguard the reputation and well-being of the school,” G2K stated.