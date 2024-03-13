Courts Optical readies 5th Brighter View initiative Loop Jamaica

Courts Optical will for the fifth year, provide free full set glasses (prescription lenses and frames) to students across the island through its Brighter Views initiative.

Initially directed only to schools, the original format was halted by the pandemic in 2020. The programme returned in 2021 with an island wide open application, including physical applications in stores and online.

Targeted towards students in need at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels spanning ages eight to 19 years this year, Brighter Views will donate 220 pairs of glasses through its 14 branches island wide. Over 1,000 students have benefited from free testing, prescription lenses and frames through the programme.

“Brighter Views is an initiative that we have used to transform the lives of students for many years. Ultimately, experiencing vision difficulties severely impacts the quality of life one can experience as well as hinders their academic performance. Over the years we have not only provided glasses for students but greatly improved the overall trajectory of their lives. Vision health is a key element for development, and we are proud to be supporting in this way” shared Toni-Ann Latty, Marketing Officer- PR, Courts Optical.

Applications are put through a strict qualification process, including verification from school officials, Justice’s of the Peace and church or community leaders.

“The brand has gone beyond to ensure that the students who do benefit from Brighter Views are those most in need. We acknowledge and understand that health care, especially vision healthcare is a costly endeavour, not just in Jamaica but globally. Courts Optical is unique because we offer these essential clinical services in a way that allows our customers to benefit with flexible terms that suit their needs; this is value you can see” added Geaton Porter, Chain Manager, Courts Optical.

With applications processed, the brand now turns its attention to testing and fitting the selected recipients with handovers slated for the end of March 2024.

For convenience, the lucky recipients are being scheduled at the Courts Optical branches closest to them.