Dancehall artiste Teejay’s “Drift” Featured in Fortnite emote Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Teejay’s popular hit song ‘Drift’ has been featured in Fortnite’s new snapshot swagger emote dance.

The snapshot emote with a swagger style is a cosmetic item in Fortnite, a popular online multiplayer third-person shooter game. Emotes are animations that players can use to express themselves in the game.

The snapshot emote with a swagger style is a specific variation of the snapshot emote, which shows the player’s character taking a selfie, but with a more stylish and confident (or “swagger”) pose.

When you use the snapshot swagger emote, your character will also burst out some cool dance moves, which now include the dance associated with Teejay’s ‘Drift’.This particular Snapshot swagger emote dance featuring ‘Drift’ can be purchased from the Fortnite item shop.

Gamers have since been tagging Teejay, pointing to the history which has been seemingly made with achieving such a feat.Posting on his Instagram page late Wednesday, the Montego Bay-based artiste shared one such video of a fan who posted a video showing an emote dancing to ‘Drift’.

“A inna Fortnite di man dem put di ting enuh dawg… A fuss Jamaican dance mek history. Yeah. Legend,” said the man.Teejay, whose real name is Timoy Jones, captioned the video “Fortnite”, and then tagged one of the song’s producers Panda and ‘Drift’ dance creator Gabbidon.

Panda posted on his own Instagram page that, “The Drift Emote is officially available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop… This is just the beginning… @epicgames @fortnite @warnerrecorslds @warnermusic.”

Dancer Gabbidon was equally elated by the development surrounding ‘Drift’, describing it as “history in dancing and dancehall music” on his own Instagram page.

Jamaicans have also been reacting on social media to what is being dubbed a historic milestone for a dancehall artiste.”This is big. Grand Theft Auto 6 (another virtual game) next,” said a male Instagrammer.

“Even a virtual game ‘Drift’ reaches inna. This big @teejay.uptopboss and @prodbypanda_,” shared another.On X, formerly, Twitter, a woman said: “This is big fam, real big for a Jamaican.”

Said a male X user: “Hey look all now me cya believe Teejay reach this level. Later me a mek sure login and buy this.”Since being released last year, ‘Drift’ has gone viral on TikTok, with the song featuring in a myriad of dance challenges on the platform.

Produced by DJ Mac, PXNDX (Panda) and Top Braff Music, the track has racked up 19 million views on YouTube.The 29-year-old’s song also made its way to the US Billboard Rhythmic Airplay and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts – his first song to make its way on the Billboard charts.

Drift played a role in Teejay earning a record deal with Warner Records in June of 2023.

He released his ‘I Am Chippy’ EP in February of this year, and it contains a remixed version of ‘Drift’ featuring Afrobeats star Davido.