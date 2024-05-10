DNA evidence secures conviction of Trelawny fisherman Loop Jamaica

DNA evidence has played a crucial role in the implication and eventual conviction of 37-year-old fisherman Corey Brown otherwise called ‘Ziggy’ of Scarlet Hall in Salt Marsh, Trelawny on Thursday, May 09.

Joint efforts of the Lottery Scam Task Force, Trelawny Division and The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) on Thursday July 1, 2021 led to the seizure of a Colt M16 rifle with two magazines, containing thirty-one (31) 5.56 rounds and twelve (12) .45rounds in Brown’s bedroom. An additional twenty-two (22) 9mm rounds were found on the outside of his house.

Brown was who arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition appeared before the Western Regional Gun Court in St James.

He was found guilty of the aforementioned offenses and was remanded in custody to be sentenced on Friday, May 24.