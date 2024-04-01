Easter Monday tragedy: 17-y-o boy drowns in Alligator Pond Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Easter Monday tragedy: 17-y-o boy drowns in Alligator Pond Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man charged with brandishing gun in yard where he and complainant live

Jamaica secure 38th consecutive Carifta Games title

Easter Monday tragedy: 17-y-o boy drowns in Alligator Pond

Spanish Town man dies in Clarendon crash

‘Jumpy moves’ land MoBay beachgoers in jail on gun charges

Portland man booked for shop breaking/larceny, based on CCTV footage

Woman killed in St Ann crash identified; 23 other people injured

Agriculture Ministry partners with NCU to develop dairy sector

Carifta Games schedule: Monday, April 1 – Day 3

Jamaica wrap up Day 2 of Carifta Games with 49 medals

Tuesday Apr 02

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Manchester police are probing the suspected drowning of a 17-year-old boy in Alligator Pond, Manchester on Easter Monday.

The deceased is Nathaniel Thompson, a student of Alphansus Davis High School in Spalding on the Manchester/Clarendon border.

Reports are that about 10:30 am, Thompson and his relatives went to an area of a popular beach known as ‘Sea Riv’, where the teenager went for a swim and got into difficulties.

Despite the best efforts of divers who responded, Thompson is believed to have drowned.

His body was retrieved from the water and removed to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man charged with brandishing gun in yard where he and complainant live

Sport

Jamaica secure 38th consecutive Carifta Games title

Jamaica News

Easter Monday tragedy: 17-y-o boy drowns in Alligator Pond

More From

Jamaica News

Woman killed in St Ann crash identified; 23 other people injured

The woman who died from injuries sustained in a St Ann motor vehicle crash that left 23 other people injured on Easter Sunday has been identified.
She is Suzette Thomas, a 49-year-old housekeeper o

Jamaica News

Cops find $11m worth of ganja in unfinished building

See also

A team of officers assigned to the Area 3 Narcotics Police Division seized more than 1,000 pounds of compressed ganja in Tryall district, St Elizabeth, on Saturday.
Reports from the police are that

Jamaica News

Spanish Town man dies in Clarendon crash

Forty-four-year-old Alton Hayles of St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, perished in a vehicular crash on the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon on Sunday, March 31.
Reports are that about 7:

Jamaica News

Easter Monday tragedy: 17-y-o boy drowns in Alligator Pond

The Manchester police are probing the suspected drowning of a 17-year-old boy in Alligator Pond, Manchester on Easter Monday.
The deceased is Nathaniel Thompson, a student of Alphansus Davis High S

Jamaica News

Nephew on murder rap after uncle chopped to death

Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Thompson, otherwise called ‘Gabba’, a farmer of McNie, St Ann, has been charged with the murder of his uncle.
Dead is 45-year-old Tyrone Brown, otherwise ‘Paul’, a farm

Jamaica News

Portland man booked for shop breaking/larceny, based on CCTV footage

Forty-two-year-old Jermaine Carter, otherwise called ‘Canadian’, of Whydah district, Portland, was charged with shop breaking and larceny following an incident on West Street in Port Antonio in the pa

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols