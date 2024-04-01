Easter Monday tragedy: 17-y-o boy drowns in Alligator Pond Loop Jamaica

The Manchester police are probing the suspected drowning of a 17-year-old boy in Alligator Pond, Manchester on Easter Monday.

The deceased is Nathaniel Thompson, a student of Alphansus Davis High School in Spalding on the Manchester/Clarendon border.

Reports are that about 10:30 am, Thompson and his relatives went to an area of a popular beach known as ‘Sea Riv’, where the teenager went for a swim and got into difficulties.

Despite the best efforts of divers who responded, Thompson is believed to have drowned.

His body was retrieved from the water and removed to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination.