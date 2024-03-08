Firearm holder leaves gun at station for safe keeping, item missing Loop Jamaica

The St Thomas police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a pistol left at the Morant Bay Police station.

According to reports, a licensed firearm holder went to the station recently and left his Glock pistol at the facility for safekeeping.

Reports are that on his return to the station last Friday to have his firearm returned to him it was discovered missing.

A senior officer in the division has confirmed receiving reports about the matter.

A source close to the investigations told our news team that all police personnel who reportedly worked in the guard room since the firearm was left there are being investigated.