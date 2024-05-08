Four shot dead, cop injured in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

Four men were fatally shot early this morning in downtown Kingston, and a policeman injured in running gun battles that spanned at least three streets in the commercial district.

It reportedly started out as a gun battle between armed men, but morphed into a gun battle with law enforcers who responded when they heard loud explosions.

When the smoke cleared, four suspected gunmen were dead and the police seized three 9mm pistols and two M16 rifles.

The gun battles occurred at a section of Orange Street, in the vicinity Tranquility Funeral Home, and at the intersection of King Street and Charles Street.

According to information reaching Loop News, operatives from the Kingston Central Police Division were on patrol along Princess Street, in the vicinity of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), when they heard loud explosions coming from the direction of Orange Street.

They proceeded to the area, where they reportedly saw several gun-toting men firing at each other.

On seeing the police, the men reportedly turned their guns on the law enforcers, who returned the fire.

The gunmen then scattered, running in different directions. However, shortly afterwards, a Toyota Isis motor vehicle was seen leaving an open lot, and men inside the vehicle reportedly opened gunfire at the police as the vehicle headed up Orange Street.

The police went in pursuit, and the vehicle with the gunmen crashed at the intersection of King Street and Charles Street, where several men exited the car, still reportedly firing at the cops.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, three of the men were fatally shot. The three pistols were reportedly taken from them.

A search of the vehicle was done, and the police reportedly found the two rifles.

The other men reportedly escaped along Beeston Street. One of them was later seen, wounded, and was assisted to KPH where he was pronounced dead.

Loop News was told that during the exchange of gunfire, the men also opened fire on a team from the Kingston Western Police Division who attempted to help their colleagues.

A constable from the Kingston Western Police Division was shot and injured. No member of the Kingston Central police team was injured.