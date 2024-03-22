Fowler, Rose, Simms, Nooks, and Creary shine in 800m semis at Champs Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen star Kevongaye Fowler is through to the Girls’ Class Three 800m final at the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Fowler, the season leader with 2:12.35, safely progressed to Saturday’s final after winning the second semi-final in 2:19.91 on the fourth and penultimate day of the championships on Friday. Fowler, who finished fourth in the 1500m final on Wednesday, has the fourth fastest time across the three semi-final heats.

Alikay Reynolds from Alphansus Davis High School emerged as the fastest qualifier. Reynolds, ranked number two in the class, secured victory in the third and final semi-final with a time of 2:16.51. She outpaced Dallia Fairweather from St Mary High, ranked number three, who clocked 2:18.81, the third quickest time among the semi-finalists.

Denique Palmer from Edwin Allen competes in the first semi-final of the Girls’ Class Three 800m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Denique Palmer of Edwin Allen also secured a spot in the final by winning the first semi-final with a time of 2:18.29, marking the second quickest time of the semi-finals. Additionally, Tabbrel Williams from Alphansus Davis High qualified with a time of 2:20.67.

Meanwhile, Holmwood Technical’s Jovi Rose emerged as the top qualifier heading into the Girls’ Class Two 800m final, securing an easy victory in semi-final two with a time of 2:16.33.

Rose, who clinched second place in the 1500m event on Wednesday, holds the top-ranking position in the field with a lifetime best of 2:14.64, achieved during the GC Foster Classic on March 9.

Chennai Jarrett from St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), ranked at number 17 in the class, secured the second-fastest qualifying time by winning semi-final one in 2:17.29. Also advancing to the final are Holmwood Technical’s Andrene Peart, ranked third in the class with a time of 2:18.47, and STETHS’ Shavanecia Griffiths with a qualifying time of 2:18.22.

Edwin Allen standout Rickeisha Simms, the 1500m champion, emerged as the top qualifier heading into the Class One 800m final after securing victory in semi-final one with a time of 2:16.18. Meanwhile, her teammate Monique Simms, the season leader with a lifetime best of 2:08.86, safely advanced after winning semi-final one in 2:17.70. Also through are Hydel High’s 400m champion Abigail Campbell, who clocked a time of 2:18.60, Kitania Headley of St Catherine High with a time of 2:17.05, and Carlene Temple of Alphansus Davis with a time of 2:16.26.

On the boys’ side, Jamaica College’s (JC) Class Three middle-distance standout Cavel Nooks is poised for an 800m-1500m double after securing the top qualifying spot for the 800m final.

Nooks, who triumphed in the 1500m event on Wednesday, dominated his 800m semi-final with an impressive time of 2:02.65, marking the fastest time among all three heats. His teammate Camron Williams secured the second-fastest qualifying time with 2:05.97, followed by Luke Plummer from Sydney Pagon with a time of 2:06.44, and Ratieo Walters from Titchfield High with a time of 2:07.08.

JC’s Class Two middle-distance standout Samuel Creary continued his pursuit of an 800m-1500m double by winning semi-final two of the 800m in 1:58.38, securing the fastest qualifying time.

Creary, who narrowly defeated the favorite Kenyan Nashashon Ruto of KC in the 1500m event on Wednesday, holds the three fastest times in the 800m this season, showcasing his strong form heading into the finals.

Ruto also advanced to the final by winning semi-final three in 2:00.72, securing the third-fastest qualifying time.

In the Boys’ Class One 800m, Yoshane Bowen from Maggotty High emerged as the fastest qualifier with a time of 1:57.88, followed by Ainsley Brown from Port Antonio High with a time of 1:57.91. Simion Bailey from Charlemont recorded a time of 1:58.15, while Jaquan Coke from KC clocked in at 1:59.82, rounding out the top qualifiers for the final.