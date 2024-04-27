Criminals out of control: PM youth awardee gunned down in Manchester Loop Jamaica

A 29-year-old farmer and tiler who was the 2022 Prime Minister’s Youth awardee for Excellence in Agriculture was shot and killed by gunmen.

The man Ceejay Cunningham of Chantilly district in Manchester was gunned down while carrying out a tiling project with a group of men in the parish.

News of the death as sent shock waves across the parish.

Reports are that at about 6 pm Cunningham also called “Colour” was among a group of men at a house, doing tiling, when gunmen approached, and opened fire at members of the group.

Cunningham and another man were hit and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man has been admitted in stable condition.