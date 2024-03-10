G2K calls on Bascoe to also resign as school principal amid probe Loop Jamaica

Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is calling on People’s National Party (PNP) politician Errol Bascoe to immediately resign from his position as Principal of Tacky High School in St Mary.

G2K said its call is based on “damning allegations reported in the media” relative to the politician.

The St Mary police have confirmed that they have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that were levelled against Bascoe, who on Friday resigned as the PNP’s provisional candidate for St Mary Western.

Bascoe, in a letter to PNP President Mark Golding on Friday, denied the allegations, describing them as “scurrilous” and “malicious”.

He did not, at the time, provide details into the matter, or state the nature of the allegations, but it has since emerged that they are sexual in nature, and reportedly emerged from a young man.

G2K, in a statement on Saturday, said Bascoe’s resignation as the PNP’s provisional candidate for St Mary Western due to “scurrilous and malicious allegations” against him has “raised serious concerns about his ability” to continue to lead an educational institution.

“It is deeply troubling that Mr Bascoe while prioritising the reputation of the PNP, has failed to extend the same level of concern for the reputation and well-being of Tacky High School, the educational institution he serves as principal,” G2K stated.

The JLP’s young professional arm said as guardians of the interests of students and the community, school administrators must uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability in education.

“It is unacceptable for Mr Bascoe to prioritise the reputation of the PNP over the noble institution of Tacky High School,” said Shayne Kerr, G2K President.

“As principal, his primary responsibility is to ensure the well-being and reputation of the school and its students. His failure to do so is deeply concerning…,” Kerr suggested.

G2K said it is urging Bascoe to recognise the potential risk that his continued tenure as principal presently poses to Tacky High School and its community.

“We urge him to do the right thing and tender his resignation immediately to safeguard the reputation and well-being of the school,” G2K stated.