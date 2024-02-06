IDB Invest loans US$13 million to Derrimon to support food security Loop Jamaica

IDB Invest provided US$13 million in lending to Derrimon, a leading products distributor in Jamaica, to support the company’s capacity to serve vulnerable populations as it plays a crucial role in boosting agricultural productivity, product diversification, and innovative supply chain solutions in the country.

The project will help modernise the company’s existing warehouse structure, increasing efficiency by reducing days of inventory. As a result, it will also increase market linkages from regional imports, particularly from Guyana and Suriname where Derrimon imports key staples of the Jamaican diet.

“Latin America and the Caribbean region are responsible for 40 per cent of the food traded worldwide. At IDB Invest, we are committed to working with companies like Derrimon in Jamaica to play a leading role in being part of the solution to global needs,” said James Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest.

The company is also expected to increase its purchases from local suppliers by 25 per cent, most of which are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), while regional imports would be more than doubled. This increase is expected to generate new employment of up to eight per cent during the life of the project.

“This partnership is a testament to the strong foundation we have built over the past years and reinforces our commitment to excellence in trade financing, brand development, job creation, and green energy initiatives. Collaborating with IDB Invest is a historic milestone for us, and we are confident that it will significantly contribute to the growth and sustainability of our business,” shared Derrick Cotterell, Chairman and Group CEO at Derrimon Trading Company Ltd.

Additionally, as part of the company’s modernszation efforts and increased efficiency, the project will also contribute to reducing its GHG emissions, increasing its current use of renewable energy by approximately four times through the installation of solar panels.

The project includes an environmental and management plan that will also focus on continuous improvement of Derrimon’s Environmental and Social Management System.

IDB Invest’s participation in this project is anticipated to help catalyse other investments in Jamaica and mobilize the private sector to support food security and sustainable business across other Caribbean countries.

The project is expected to contribute to the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).