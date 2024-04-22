Integrity Commission submits 5 reports to Parliament Loop Jamaica

Five investigation reports from the Integrity Commission (IC) have been submitted to the Parliament and are now awaiting tabling.

The reports, together with associated indicative rulings from the commission’s director of corruption prosecution were also submitted.

The IC, in a news release, said hard copies of the investigation reports were submitted in separate envelopes, under cover of identical letters, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Juliet Holness, President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, and Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.

The indicative rulings were also similarly addressed and submitted in separate envelopes, along with a USB flash drive with PDF electronic copies of all documentation submitted.

“The Integrity Commission anticipates that its investigation reports, which were submitted pursuant to and in conformance with Section 54 of the Integrity Commission Act, together with the associated indicative rulings, will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament as soon as possible,” the news release said.